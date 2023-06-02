Cast: Sophie Thatcher, Chris Messina, Vivian Lyra Blair, Marin Ireland

Director: Rob Savage

Language: Hindi

Stephen King‘s short film The Boogeyman has inspired filmmaker Rob Savage five decades later as he creates his own world of trauma, loss, and loneliness. This isn’t your usual horror film, in fact, it’s more of a psychological thriller, a new term coined for films that show bruised and broken characters. This film has Sophie Thatcher, Vivien Lyra, and Chris Messina as one (not so very) happy family that has experienced the death of a loved one. Chris, who plays Will, has lost his wife, and his children have lost their mother. Loss is the one key emotion that drives the stories and the characters to wild imaginations and wilder realities and that’s what this film does.

There are some jump scares and the mood is dark and dingy. Eli Born, the cinematographer, skillfully uses the space around him to create an atmospheric mood and required intensity. Films of such nature and genre rely on performances and The Boogeyman doesn’t disappoint. Thatcher throws herself into this madness and comes out with lots of scars and tears. In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, talking about her prep, she revealed, “In terms of emotional prep, I think it was all about building a foundation with the other actor, building that familiarity. Luckily enough, we had two weeks before the shooting to get to know each other and see through what felt organic and lived-in and real. This was because if you don’t buy the family dynamic, you don’t buy the rest of the movie. You are not going to feel anything for these characters, so that was like the main thing for us.”

To know who’s The Boogeyman and why he does what he does, rush to the cinemas.

Rating: 3 (out of 5 stars)

