Sophie Thatcher, in an exclusive interview with Firstpost, talks about the script of her film The Boogeyman and how she prepared for it. The film releases on June 2.

On her reaction to the script

I love going into any role. You really need to have empathy for your character and you should know it’s going to be two months of your life. This is a role that’s so complicated and going through so much, I knew this was going to be heavy but also worth it. This is because she has such a hero’s journey that is so exciting for an actor.

On her prep for the role

In terms of emotional prep, I think it was all about building a foundation with the other actor, building that familiarity. Luckily enough, we had two weeks before the shooting to get to know each other and see through what felt organic and lived-in and real. This was because if you don’t buy the family dynamic, you don’t buy the rest of the movie. You are not going to feel anything for these characters, so that was like the main thing for us.

On her most challenging scene of the film

A lot of it was challenging, so it is very difficult to pick one scene. But I think the last week I had to do like it was basically like the final boss battle and that was hard. Sometimes, when I was acting a Silverball that was supposed to be the climax of the movie but you’re really just looking at a silver ball, so you really have to get used to using your imagination and that is something that I have learned throughout my career.

One takeaway from The Boogeyman

Stay grounded, always have your family with you when you’re shooting something heavy if that’s possible. I think also, it’s hard shooting for some Heightened situation. You have to save yourself and not overdo it and exhaust yourself too much.

