The Body trailer 'missing', will be out on 15 November, informs cryptic video on Emraan Hashmi, Rishi Kapoor's film

More than a year after Emraan Hashmi and team wrapped up shooting for the thriller The Body, the trailer of the film has finally released.

The Murder actor on Wednesday took his fans on a gripping case of a missing body as he shared a forty-five-second clip on Twitter.

The clip which had a terrifying background score featured a text which read, "Some things are exactly as they appear... is this?"

However, a few seconds later, it read, "#TheBody is missing and so is the trailer." But towards the end, it becomes clear that the trailer will be out on Friday.

Along with the trailer, the actor also put out a poster of the film which pictures wine spilled out of a glass, surrounded by a bottle of some drug, two rings, a mobile phone and a note which read, "Miss you jaan."

Check out the trailer of The Body

The mystery thriller has been helmed by Malayalam director Jeethu Joseph who is making his directorial debut in Bollywood with the film. As per a report in Times of India, the horror thriller is inspired by Spanish thriller El Cuerpo. Hashmi will apparently play a widower in the film, whose wife suddenly disappears mysteriously, while Rishi Kapoor is set to play a policeman in the film.

Along with Emraan, and Rishi Kapoor the film will also see South actors Vedhika Kumar and Sobhita Dhulipala in key roles.

Sobhita and Emraan will make a reunion with The Body after Netflix's espionage thriller Bard of Blood, which also starred Viineet Singh, Kirti Kulhari, Sohum Shah, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Rajit Kapoor. Both Emraan and Sobhita played Indian intelligence agents in the show, directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, and based on a book of the same name, written by Bilal Siddiqi.

Last year in July, the team completed filming after shooting for over 45 days in various parts of Mumbai and Mauritius. It is jointly produced by Sunir Kheterpal and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

The film is set to open in theatres on 13 December and will now clash in theatres with Rani Mukerji-starrer cop drama Mardaani 2.

Updated Date: Nov 13, 2019 12:34:41 IST