Batman gets married to Catwoman in Tom King's landmark 50th comic book issue — almost

Bruce Wayne aka Batman and Catwoman/Seline Kyle gear up to tie the knot in Tom King's landmark issue of the DC comic, Batman #50.

The Dark Knight, known for being a loner, at long last, proposed to Kyle in King's Batman No. 24, that came out in 2017 with the diamond that the Catwoman tried to steal in their first encounter.

In the milestone comic that released on 4 June, the betrothed couple plans an impromptu rooftop ceremony at dawn. Each brings a witness, the Caped Crusader calls upon Alfred and Kyle chooses her longtime friend Holly Robinson.

But a major twist awaits.

Selina Kyle starts having second thoughts as she believes Bruce Wayne, is still a broken and hurt boy deep down, who is defined by his trauma and tragedy. She fears that a happy Bruce would be the end of Batman, and of Gotham and decides to call off the wedding, according to an Entertainment Weekly report.

Explaining this in a note, she writes, "To save the world, heroes make sacrifices. My sacrifice is my life. It’s you."

The last page of the comic reveals that Bane, Batman's longtime enemy, masterminded this event to break the Dark Knight, the Entertainment Weekly report added. According to King, this will unravel over the next 50 issues.

Updated Date: Jul 05, 2018 13:06 PM