Watch: Robert Pattinson turn as Dark Knight in Warner Bros' The Batman trailer

The Associated Press October 18, 2021 10:32:35 IST
Robert Pattinson in The Batman | (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

Warner Bros. has unveiled its trailer for The Batman, which features Robert Pattinson’s first bone-crunching turn as a DC Comics superhero.

The trailer unveiled Saturday at the DC Fandome event shows Pattinson’s Dark Knight methodically taking down bad guys despite being outnumbered and his Batsuit absorbing multiple bullets.

The footage teases a dark, bleak and violent version of Batman, with Pattinson’s voice saying about the Bat-Signal: “Fear is a tool. When the light hits the sky, it’s not just a call. It’s a warning.”

The trailer teases multiple iconic characters, including Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman, Colin Farrell as The Penguin and Batman’s muscle car Batmobile tearing up the streets and emerging from explosions unscathed.

The trailer opens with a scene of police arresting a man in a cafe. The milk in his coffee is swirled into a question mark, the calling card of Batman’s nemesis The Riddler.

Later in the footage, Pattinson’s voice is heard describing the situation in Gotham City: “This is a powder keg. The Riddler’s the match.”

The Batman will be released in theatres on 4 March.

Watch the trailer here

Updated Date: October 18, 2021 10:32:35 IST

