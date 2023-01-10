Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees Of Inisherin is a spectacular start for any movie buff. It is stunning to look at, the Irish ruralscape sweeping into the characters’ arc of existence like seaweaves touching the land, and then brusquely receding.

This wonderful Irish film captures the cadences of a seascape with the least amount of fuss. And yet there it is: the imposing mountains, the deceptively tranquil waters which swallow at least one of the main characters.

There aren’t too many characters in the film. But then Inisherin is a bleak abandoned island where more people leave than arrive. This is where the lifelong friendship between Padraic and Colm unravels. That the two main characters are played by two of the finest Irish actors Colin Farrrel and Brendan Gleeson, is pure providence.

What these two actors bring to the table is much more than what writer-director McDonagh could have imagined. Farrel as Padraic is the underdog among the two, dull and wedded to a numbing routine. Colm is the artiste between the two. He wakes up one fine day with the realization that his friendship with Padraic is numbing his artistic sensibilities which he must regain as he has only a few years left. Getting rid of his friendship with Padraic is part of Colm’s plan to regain his artistic equilibrium.

It is an absurd premise. As the askance villagers repeatedly observe, this is schoolboy behaviour. Who says, ‘I don’t want to speak with you ever again’ at Colm’s age? As the absurdity of Colm’s determination dawns on Padraic, so does the awareness that Colm is serious. His level of seriousness—one finger severed for every time Padraic tries to talk to Colm—is so emphatic, it is like an underlined passage in a subtle poetic work. Embroidery on a clearly austere landscape.

No, I didn’t like Colm’s severed-fingers protest against Padraic’s obstinate insistence on continuing a friendship that the other party clearly doesn’t want. It is part of a grand design of a universal truth on belated intellectual freedom that looks way too intrusive.

But The Banshees of Inisherin works its exquisite enchantment even over the less palatable material. It is the kind of film that doesn’t invite your participation. You fall piece by piece into the mutating mellowness of an existence that gasps for breath . The progressive collapse of a well developed friendship is heartbreaking and at the same time humorous.

Both Colin Farell and Brendan Gleeson melt and merge into their characters so completely that we only see what they want us to see. There are two other outstanding performance, one is by Kerry Condon as Padraic’s sister longing to make her escape from the stifling island, and the other is the young Barry Keoghan so lost on the island that’s his home that he can’t find the way out. In the adroitly enacted sequence where Keoghan proposes to Condon, you will hear the sound of a breaking heart.

Most likely it will be yours.

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based journalist. He has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out.

