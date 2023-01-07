The 76th British Academy Film Awards will be held on the 19th of February 2023. There are in total 24 categories, and All Quiet on the Western Front and Banshees of Inisherin dominate them. Here are the details of the longlists:

BEST FILM

• “Aftersun”

• “All Quiet on the Western Front”

• “The Banshees of Inisherin”

• “Elvis”

• “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

• “The Fabelmans”

• “Living”

• “Tár”

• “Top Gun: Maverick”

• “Triangle of Sadness”

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

• “Aftersun”

• “The Banshees of Inisherin”

• “Blue Jean”

• “Brian And Charles”

• “Emily”

• “Empire of Light”

• “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”

• “Lady Chatterley’s Lover”

• “Living”

• “The Lost King”

• “Mrs Harris Goes To Paris”

• “Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical”

• “See How They Run”

• “The Swimmers”

• “The Wonder”

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

• “Aftersun”

• “Blue Jean”

• “Donna”

• “Electric Malady”

• “Emily”

• “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”

• “Nothing Compares”

• “Rebellion”

• “See How They Run”

• “Wayfinder”

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

• “All Quiet on the Western Front”

• “Argentina, 1985”

• “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”

• “Close”

• “Corsage”

• “Decision To Leave”

• “EO”

• “Holy Spider”

• “The Quiet Girl”

• “RRR”

DOCUMENTARY

• “All That Breathes”

• “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

• “A Bunch Of Amateurs”

• “Fire of Love”

• “The Ghost of Richard Harris”

• “Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song”

• “Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues”

• “McEnroe”

• “Moonage Daydream”

• “Navalny”

ANIMATED FILM

• “The Amazing Maurice”

• “The Bad Guys”

• “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

• “Lightyear”

• “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

• “Minions: The Rise of Gru”

• “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

• “Turning Red”

DIRECTOR

• “Aftersun”

• “All Quiet on the Western Front”

• “The Banshees of Inisherin”

• “Corsage”

• “Decision To Leave”

• “Elvis”

• “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

• “Fire of Love”

• “The Quiet Girl”

• “Saint Omer”

• “She Said”

• “Tár”

• “Till”

• “Top Gun: Maverick”

• “The Woman King”

• “Women Talking”

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

• “Aftersun”

• “The Banshees of Inisherin”

• “Decision To Leave”

• “Elvis”

• “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

• “The Fabelmans”

• “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”

• “The Menu”

• “Tár”

• “Triangle of Sadness”

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

• “All Quiet on the Western Front”

• “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

• “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

• “Living”

• “The Quiet Girl”

• “She Said”

• “Top Gun: Maverick”

• “The Whale”

• “Women Talking”

• “The Wonder”

LEADING ACTRESS

• Naomi Ackie in “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”

• Ana de Armas in “Blonde”

• Cate Blanchett in “Tár”

• Jessica Chastain in “The Good Nurse”

• Viola Davis in “The Woman King”

• Danielle Deadwyler in “Till”

• Lesley Manville in “Mrs Harris Goes To Paris”

• Emma Thompson in “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”

• Michelle Williams in “The Fabelmans”

• Michelle Yeoh in “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

LEADING ACTOR

• Austin Butler in “Elvis”

• Tom Cruise in “Top Gun: Maverick”

• Harris Dickinson in “Triangle of Sadness”

• Brendan Fraser in “The Whale”

• Colin Farrell in “The Banshees of Inisherin”

• Daniel Kaluuya in “Nope”

• Felix Kammerer in “All Quiet on the Western Front”

• Daryl McCormack in “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”

• Paul Mescal in “Aftersun”

• Bill Nighy in “Living”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

• Angela Bassett in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

• Hong Chau in “The Whale”

• Kerry Condon in “The Banshees of Inisherin”

• Jamie Lee Curtis in “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

• Dolly De Leon in “Triangle of Sadness”

• Lashana Lynch in “The Woman King”

• Janelle Monáe in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

• Carey Mulligan in “She Said”

• Emma Thompson in “Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical”

• Aimee Lou Wood in “Living”

SUPPORTING ACTOR

• Brendan Gleeson in “The Banshees of Inisherin”

• Tom Hanks in “Elvis”

• Woody Harrelson in “Triangle of Sadness”

• Barry Keoghan in “The Banshees of Inisherin”

• Brad Pitt in “Babylon”

• Ke Huy Quan in “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

• Eddie Redmayne in “The Good Nurse”

• Albrecht Schuch in “All Quiet on the Western Front”

• Micheal Ward in “Empire of Light”

• Ben Whishaw in “Women Talking”

CASTING

• “Aftersun”

• “All Quiet on the Western Front”

• “The Banshees of Inisherin”

• “Elvis”

• “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

• “The Fabelmans”

• “Living”

• “Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical”

• “Tár”

• “Triangle of Sadness”

CINEMATOGRAPHY

• “All Quiet on the Western Front”

• “Amsterdam”

• “Athena”

• “Babylon”

• “The Banshees of Inisherin”

• “The Batman”

• “Elvis”

• “Empire of Light”

• “Tár”

• “Top Gun: Maverick”

COSTUME DESIGN

• “All Quiet on the Western Front”

• “Amsterdam”

• “Babylon”

• “The Banshees of Inisherin”

• “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

• “Corsage”

• “Elvis”

• “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

• “Mrs Harris Goes To Paris”

• “Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical”

EDITING

• “Aftersun”

• “All Quiet on the Western Front”

• “Babylon”

• “The Banshees of Inisherin”

• “Decision To Leave”

• “Elvis”

• “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

• “Moonage Daydream”

• “Top Gun: Maverick”

• “Triangle of Sadness”

MAKE UP & HAIR

• “All Quiet on the Western Front”

• “Amsterdam”

• “Babylon”

• “The Batman”

• “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

• “Blonde”

• “Elvis”

• “Emancipation”

• “Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical”

• “The Whale”

ORIGINAL SCORE

• “All Quiet on the Western Front”

• “Babylon”

• “The Banshees of Inisherin”

• “The Batman”

• “Empire of Light”

• “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

• “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

• “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

• “Tár”

• “Women Talking”

• “The Wonder”

PRODUCTION DESIGN

• “All Quiet on the Western Front”

• “Avatar: The Way of Water”

• “Babylon”

• “The Banshees of Inisherin”

• “The Batman”

• “Elvis”

• “Empire of Light”

• “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

• “The Fabelmans”

• “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

• “All Quiet on the Western Front”

• “Avatar: The Way of Water”

• “The Batman”

• “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

• “Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness”

• “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

• “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”

• “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

• “Jurassic World Dominion”

• “Top Gun: Maverick”

SOUND

• “All Quiet on the Western Front”

• “Avatar: The Way of Water”

• “Babylon”

• “The Batman”

• “Elvis”

• “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

• “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

• “Tár”

• “Thirteen Lives”

• “Top Gun: Maverick”

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

• “Beware of Trains”

• “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”

• “Christopher at Sea”

• “Middle Watch”

• “Salvation Has No Name”

• “Your Mountain is Waiting”

BRITISH SHORT FILM

• “The Ballad Of Olive Morris”

• “Bazigaga”

• “Bus Girl”

• “A Drifting Up”

• “A Fox in the Night”

• “An Irish Goodbye”

• “Little Berlin”

• “Love Languages”

• “Too Rough”

• “WanderLand”

