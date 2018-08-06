The Americans, Keri Russell claim top honours at 2018 Television Critics Association Awards

FX spy drama The Americans took home three of the top honours at the 34th Annual Television Critics Association Awards ceremony in Beverly Hills, California.

Variety reports the series, which wrapped up an award-winning run in May after six seasons, won Outstanding Achievement in Drama, Program of the Year, and Individual Achievement in Drama for star Keri Russell at the event, emceed by Robin Thede.

Set at the height of the Cold War in the 1980s, The Americans sees a pair of KGB agents and their children living deeply undercover as a perfect suburban Washington family, while they do their spymasters' bidding.

FX also earned the award for Outstanding Achievement In Movies And Miniseries honors for The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

Rachel Brosnahan, star of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, snagged the award for individual achievement in comedy while The Good Place grabbed the top comedy series honours. Killing Eve was adjudged Outstanding New Program. The late Anthony Bordain’s Parts Unknown was awarded for Outstanding Achievement in News and Information.

Here's the full list of TCA Awards 2018 winners:

Individual Achievement in Drama: Keri Russell (The Americans, FX)

Individual Achievement in Comedy: Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon)

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information: Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (CNN)

Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming: Queer Eye (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming: Sesame Street (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement in Sketch/Variety Shows: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Outstanding New Program: Killing Eve (BBC America)

Outstanding Achievement in Movies And Miniseries: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Outstanding Achievement in Drama: The Americans (FX)

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy: The Good Place (NBC)

Program of the Year: The Americans (FX)

Lifetime Achievement Honoree: Rita Moreno

Heritage Award: Friends (NBC)

