A new month amounts to the digital calendar brimming with new content, from horror and fantasy shows to psychological thrillers and action extravaganzas.

We have dug deep into the abyss of OTT platforms to collate a comprehensive list of content that is available to stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and Apple TV+ among several others in March.

Netflix

The Weekend Away - 3 March

Leighton Meester from Gossip Girl stars in the Netflix thriller based on the novel of the same name as Beth, who vacations with her best friend in Croatia. However, when her friend goes missing, Beth becomes the primary suspect.

Pieces of Her - 4 March

In an eight-episode series, a woman [Toni Collette] pieces together her mother's dark past after a violent attack in their small town brings hidden threats and deadly secrets to light.

The Adam Project - 11 March

The Adam Project centres on time-travelling fighter pilot Adam Reed [Ryan Reynolds], who after accidentally crash-landing in 2022, teams with his 12-year-old self [Walker Scobell] on a mission to save the future. Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana, Mark Ruffalo, Catherine Keener, and Walker Scobell also star.

Drive to Survive Season 4 - 11 March

Drive to Survive will soon return to Netflix and the story arc surrounding the new season will focus on Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton’s title race, writes The Independent. The pair went toe-to-toe throughout the 2021 season and pushed each other so hard they went into the final race of the season on equal points.

Drive to Survive is a series of documentaries run by Netflix that takes Formula 1 fans behind the scenes, inside the garages and motor homes of all the drivers up and down the grid.

Eternally Confused and Eager for Love - 18 March

Production houses of Zoya Akhtar-Reema Kagti and Farhan Akhtar-Ritesh Sidhwani, Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment respectively, bring forth a young adult dramedy, Eternally Confused and Eager for Love, featuring the likes of Rahul Bose, Jim Sarbh, and Suchitra Pillai in supporting roles. The series stars Vihaan Samat as the 24-year-old introverted-confused Ray who is on a quest for love.

Windfall- 18 March

Directed by Charlie McDowell, the film is a Hitchcockian thriller following a young couple who arrive at their vacation home only to find it is being robbed.

The film features Emily in Paris star Lily Collins [who is also McDowell’s real-life wife], Jason Segel, and Oscar-nominated The Power of the Dog star Jesse Plemons.

Bridgerton Season 2 - 25 March

The second season will centre around the romantic travails of the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony Bridgerton [Jonathan Bailey], who is determined to find a suitable wife for himself. His search for a debutante seems to end when he meets Edwina Sharma [Charithra Chandran], who has arrived from India, and sets his sights on the newcomer. However, her elder sister Kate Sharma [Simone Ashley] discovers that the eldest Bridgerton sibling is not courting a true love match and decides to stop the union. What follows is a fiery battle of wits between the two, which only goes on to bring them closer together.

Disney+ Hotstar

Rudra: The Edge of Darkness - 4 March

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, Rudra: The Edge of Darkness is a remake of the British television drama Luther. The crime drama sees Ajay Devgn portray DCP Rudra Veer Singh, a cop on the hunter for a killer. The series will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Malayalam, Marathi, and Kannada.

Turning Red - 11 March

This animated coming-of-age fantasy comedy film is produced by Walt Disney Pictures and Pixar Animation Studios. It is written and directed by Domee Shi in her feature directorial debut, produced by Lindsey Collins, and starring Rosalie Chiang and Sandra Oh.

It follows 13-year-old Mei Lee who is torn between being her mother's obedient daughter and the chaos of her youth. As if that were not enough, when she gets too excited, she turns into a big red panda.

Moon Knight - 30 March

The Marvel Cinematic Universe series stars Oscar Isaac as Moon Knight, a character first created by Doug Moench and Don Perlin in 1975 for the comic series “Werewolf by Knight.” In most depictions of the character, Moon Knight is the secret identity of Marc Spector, a former CIA operative turned mercenary. Spector gets his powers from the Egyptian moon god Khonshu, who approaches the former Marine to act as a conduit for his powers. Ethan Hawke is set to play the main antagonist in the show.

Amazon Prime Video

The Boys Presents: Diabolical Season 1 - 4 March

Diabolical spins out of Prime Video's popular live-action superhero satire series The Boys, which is itself based upon the comic book series of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

Diabolical features the voice talents of The Boys stars Antony Starr, Elisabeth Shue, Chace Crawford, Simon Pegg and Giancarlo Esposito, as well as Kumail Nanjiani, Ben Schwartz, Michael Cera, Kenan Thompson, Kevin Smith, Don Cheadle, Andy Samberg, Aisha Tyler, Seth Rogen, Justin Roiland, and many more.

Upload Season 2 - 11 March

The show, from creator Greg Daniels (The Office), is set in a technologically advanced future where humans can choose to be “uploaded” into a virtual afterlife. Robbie Amell stars as a computer programmer who dies unexpectedly and finds himself in one of these digital afterlives at the expensive Lakeview.

In the second season, “Nathan (Amell) is at a crossroads in his (after) life. His ex-girlfriend Ingrid (Allegra Edwards) has unexpectedly arrived to Lakeview, hoping to strengthen their relationship, but his heart still secretly yearns for his customer service angel Nora (Allo),” per the official synopsis.

Jalsa - 18 March

Directed by Suresh Triveni of Tumhari Sulu fame, the film is jointly produced by T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment. Jalsa features Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, and Rohini Hattangadi among others. The film is also a reunion for Triveni, Balan, and Kaul following the 2017 comedy drama Tumhari Sulu.

Deep Water - 18 March

Deep Water is based on a book by the same name, written by Patricia Highsmith. The film follows a married couple (Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck) who have fallen out of love with each other. They begin playing deadly mind games against one another that begin seeing those around them dying.

Lionsgate Play

Jugaadistan - 4 March

Jugaadistan is a story about college politics, and the ‘jugaad’ that comes with it. Directed by Akarsh Khurana and Adhaar Khurana, the show stars Sumeet Vyas, Arjun Mathur, Parambrata Chatterjee, Rukshar Dhillon, Taaruk Raina, Gopal Datt, and Ahsaas Channa among others.

Deadlock - 18 March

The Hollywood action film stars legendary Bruce Willis, who is known for his action-packed roles in various films the actor has acted in. Willis plays the role of a retired army personnel, and works at a Power Plant in Georgia. When the plant is invaded by a group of soldiers, Bruce Willis does all he can to control the situation. The action-packed film is helmed by Jared Cohn, and written by Cam Cannon, along with Jared.

Lakewood - 25 March

This Naomi Watt-starrer thriller is helmed by Phillip Noyce. The film centers around a mother [Watts] who wants to save her child at any cost when the authorities impose a lockdown in her town owing to a shooting incident. The film has been shot at the picturesque locations of Ontario, Canada.

Apple TV+

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey - 11 March

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey stars Jackson as Ptolemy Grey, an ailing man forgotten by his family, by his friends, and by even himself. Suddenly left without his trusted caretaker and on the brink of sinking even deeper into a lonely dementia, Ptolemy is assigned to the care of orphaned teenager Robyn, played by Dominique Fishback. When they learn about a treatment that can restore Ptolemy’s dementia-addled memories, it begins a journey toward shocking truths about the past, present and future.

WeCrashed - 18 March

WeCrashed is based on the popular podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork from Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello. It stars Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway along with Kyle Marvin, America Ferrera, and O-T Fagbenle.

The series is inspired by actual events — with the love story at the centre of it all. WeWork grew from a single co-working space into a global brand worth $47 billion in under a decade. Then, in less than a year, its value plummeted. What happened?

Voot Select

Halo - 24 March

Halo is based on the popular gaming franchise of the same name. The Halo TV series first look gives us a very brief glimpse at Master Chief, the game's Spartan super-soldier and protagonist played here by Pablo Schreiber, who is known for his work on HBO's The Wire.

ZEE5

Mrs. & Mr. Shameem - 11 March

Featuring prominent actors Saba Qamar [who played the lead in Bollywood movie Hindi Medium, alongside late actor Irrfan Khan) and Nauman Ijaz as Mrs and Mr Shameem; the Zindagi Original series is directed by noted director Kashif Nisar, who has helmed several artistic drama series, including shows Dumpukht - Aatish E Ishq, and O Rangreza. The show has been written by Sajjad Gul [Saji], a contemporary playwright with a focus on social issues, who is also the writer of the show O Rangreza.

MXPlayer

Anamika - 11 March

Vikram Bhatt is attached to direct the thriller series, which marks the first collaboration between the filmmaker and actor Sunny Leone.

