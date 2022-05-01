The streaming releases in May include Amazon Prime Video's Modern Love Mumbai, Apple TV's Tehran Season 2, and SonyLIV's Home Shanti among others.

Well, May is a vacation month and this is the period when one prefers to watch entertaining and exciting content along with family or individually by sitting at home or any convenient place. While you must be planning something great with friends or family members, we have collated a comprehensive list of OTT shows and films, which explore the genres of thrillers, horrors and many others.

These exciting stuff are available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and Apple TV+ among several other platforms in May. So, let's check them out...

Netflix

Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive – 3 May

The Netflix documentary follows the story of Johanna Nordblad, who aims to make a new world record for distance travelling under ice along with one breath. If Nordblad succeeds, she'll be the first person on the planet to swim 80 meters in ice water. If you love diving, this documentary is for you.

Thar – 6 May

Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's Thar is expected to be a dark tale from the hinterlands, which looks gripping and intriguing. Directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, the film also stars Satish Kaushik, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Mukti Mohan in prominent roles.

Welcome To Eden – 6 May

The upcoming Spanish thriller series, which is created by Joaquín Górriz and Guillermo López Sánchez, stars Amaia Aberasturi, Tomy Aguilera, Diego Garisa and others in prominent roles. The synopsis of the show reads, "A group of young adults attend a party on a remote island, but the tempting paradise they find waiting for them holds dangerous secrets and entrapments."

Senior Year – 13 May

After a small break, actress Rebel Wilson is back to entertain us in an upcoming comedy, Senior Year, which she describes as "the wildly funny love child of Bring It On and Never Been Kissed.” Rebel portrays the character of a 37-year-old woman who wakes up from a 20-year coma and returns to her old high school in hopes of regaining her status as a popular cheerleader and becoming prom queen.

Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror – 18 May





This Korean documentary will expose the real-life case of the 'Nth Room', which is said to be Korea's worst sex crime so far. It is directed by Jin-seong Choi.

Love, Death & Robots Volume 3 – 20 May

Just a week before Stranger Things season 4, Netflix's animated anthology series will arrive to entertain fans with its existential themes, gore, over-the-top action and laugh out loud moments.

Stranger Things Season 4 Part 1 – 27 May

Fans have been waiting literal years to see a follow up to Season 3 and get concrete answers over where some of their favourite characters have ended up. Based on the trailer, we are expecting this to be the biggest, darkest, and most emotional season in the franchise. Stranger Things season 4 is split into two halves, with Part 1 launching on 27 May. Part 2 will arrive five weeks later on 1 July.

SonyLIV

Pet Puraan – 6 May

Pet Puraan is a feel-good social comedy on pet parenting. Packed with oodles of light-hearted wholesome moments and set against a typical Maharashtrian backdrop, the series will explore the unconventional, far-from-perfect lives of an urban, liberal, married couple, Atul and Aditi, and their adopted pets, a cat named Baaku, and a dog named Vyanku. Directed and written by Dnyanesh Zoting, the show stars Sai Tamhankar and Lalit Prabhakar.

Nasir – 6 May

An unassuming salesman makes his way through a seemingly ordinary day that unfolds to take unprecedented turns. Helmed by Arun Karthick, the film stars Valavane Koumarane, Sudha Ranganathan, and Sabari in lead roles.

Puzhu - 13 May

Puzhu, is an intense family thriller, which will see Mammootty in a grey shade. The film promises to be a gripping thriller around a father and son and the underlying family dynamics and trust issues that follow. Dulquer Salmaan will be producing Mammootty’s Puzhu under his banner along with S George’s Cyn Cyl Celluloid. Helmed by debutante director Ratheena PT, the film will also star Parvathy Thiruvothu in the lead.

Amazon Prime Video

Saani Kaayidham – 6 May

The revenge action-drama starring Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan revolves around a generational curse coming true when injustice is inflicted upon Ponni and her family. It is directed by Arun Matheswaran.

The Wilds Season 2 – 6 May

After impressing the audience with its first season, The Wilds returns with its second outing, which is set to release in early May. For the unversed, follows a group of teenage girls who get marooned on a deserted island while their way to a Hawaii-based female empowerment retreat after their plane crashes into the ocean.

Modern Love: Mumbai – 13 May

The Indian adaptation of the hit US anthology series has brought together six filmmakers—Vishal Bhardwaj, Hansal Mehta, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal, Alankrita Shrivastava, and Nupur Asthana. The show will showcase "soul-stirring and uplifting stories that are rooted in the heart of the city of Mumbai". It boasts the ensemble cast of Fatima Sana Shaikh, Bhupendra Jadawat, Dilip Prabhavalkar, Tanuja, Pratik Gandhi, Ranveer Brar, Yeo Yann Yann, Meiyang Chang, Wamiqa Gabbi, Naseeruddin Shah, Sarika, Danesh Razvi, Ahsaas Channa, Tanvi Azmi, Masaba Gupta, Ritwik Bhowmik, Prateik Babbar, Aadar Malik, Dolly Singh, Chitrangada Singh and Arshad Warsi.

Night Sky – 20 May

The sci-fi drama series revolves around a couple that possesses a chamber leading to another planet. Created by Holden Miller and Daniel C. Connolly, the show features Sissy Spacek, J. K. Simmons, Chai Hansen, Adam Bartley, Julieta Zylberberg, Rocío Hernández, Kiah McKirnan, Beth Lacke, Stephen Louis Grush, and Cass Buggé in prominent roles.

Zee5

Jhund – 6 May

After enjoying a decent theatrical run, the Amitabh Bachchan starrer is set to make its digital premiere on May 6 on Zee5. The Nagraj Manjule directorial is an inspirational real-life story of the Nagpur-based Vijay Barse who founded Slum Soccer, an NGO doing stellar work with slum kids. The movie also stars Ankush Gedam, Babu Kshatriya, Rinku Rajguru and others in pivotal roles.

The Kashmir Files – 13 May

Director Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, which turned out to be a box office at the blockbuster, will start streaming on Zee5 from May 13. The movie is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits that took place in 1990 in the valley. It stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher and others in lead roles.

Disney+Hotstar

Stories on the next page – 6 May

The micro-anthology film, which is comprised of three original stories, is by debutant director Brinda Mitra and produced by Prateek Chakravorty of Pramod Films and Mainak Sen of Deep Films. It boasts the ensemble cast of Abhishek Bannerjee, Ditipriya Roy, Namit Das, Bhupendra Jadawat, Veebha Anand, Renuka Shahane, Rajeshwari Sachdev and Syed Raza.

Home Shanti – 6 May

The slice-of-life drama, which revolves around the Joshi family's long-harboured dream of becoming homeowners for the first time, stars Supriya Pathak, Manoj Pahwa, Chakori Dwivedi and Poojan Chhabra in lead roles.

Escaype Live – 20 May

The series shows the pros and cons of social media in today's time through an app called Escaype live which promises big money to the winning contestant. It stars Siddharth, Jaaved Jaaferi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Swastika Mukherjee, Plabita Borthakur, Waluscha D Souza, Ritvik Sahore, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Jagjeet Sandhu, Rohit Chandel and child actor Aadyaa Sharma.

Obi-Wan Kenobi – 25 May

The six-episode series is set ten years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. It is directed by Deborah Chow and stars Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Moses Ingram, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend and Sung Kang in lead roles.

Voot

Baked Season 3 – 2 May

The comedy series talks about three university flatmates who decided to start a midnight food delivery service. Directed by Vishwajoy Mukherje, the show stars Pranay Manchanda, Shantanu Anam, Manik Papneja, and Kriti Vij in lead roles.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 – 5 May

The show is a prequel to Star Trek: The Original Series and will follow the crew of the USS Enterprise under Captain Christopher Pike.

Aadha Ishq – 12 May

The Aamna Sharif, Pratibha Ranta and Gaurav Arora starrer will explore an unconventional tale of forbidden love that delves into the complexities of human emotions and relationships.

Apple TV+

Tehran season 2 – 6 May

The Israeli series revolves around a Mossad agent (played by Niv Sultan), who is on an undercover mission in Tehran. Her mission is to gain access to a corporation that supplies electricity to Iran’s air defences.

The Big Conn – 6 May

The four-part documentary recounts the unbelievable story of attorney Eric C. Conn — and one of the largest government frauds in US history.

The Essex Serpent – 13 May

The Claire Danes, Tom Hiddleston and Frank Dillane starrer series is based on the novel of the same name by Sarah Perry. The show follows a widow, who moves to Essex to investigate reports of a mythical serpent.

Prehistoric Planet – 23 May

The five-part nature documentary television series about dinosaurs is bankrolled by BBC Studios Natural History Unit and Moving Picture Company. David Attenborough has turned narrator for this series.

