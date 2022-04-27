Actor Supriya Pathak says, 'Sarla is very different from any character I have played earlier.'

Hotstar Specials presents Home Shanti, a beautiful tale of a Dehradun-based family's journey to build their dream house, created and produced by Posham Pa Pictures.

It's rare for veteran actors who have played a variety of characters over the course of their distinguished careers to say that a particular character was completely unique to them and that they had never had the opportunity to play the same before. Supriya Pathak, who plays Home Shanti in Disney+ Hotstar's new slice-of-life series, says this about her character. Supriya is well-known for her impeccable comic timing in a variety of roles, but no one has ever seen her in the position of a teacher.

In her own words, the versatile actor explains how it felt to portray the role of Sarla in the series.

Supriya Pathak shared, “Sarla is a strong woman, a teacher and a Vice Principal. She has a lot of dominance in herself because of being a teacher and she is not like any character that I played earlier because I never played a teacher earlier. She is a person who knows her mind, who is more capable of handling things and taking care of the whole family. She is very dedicated to her family in her own way but also strict. She's different from what I played earlier."

Hotstar Specials is proud to present With its storyline featuring the lovably chaotic lives of Umesh Joshi, a comedic Hindi newspaper columnist, his stoic retired government school vice-principal wife, Sarla Joshi, and their 22 and 16-year-old daughters, Jigyasa Joshi and Naman Joshi, Home Shanti offers viewers a warm hug. It follows the journey of a middle-class Dehradun family, telling a moving story that is universal yet personal to everyone who strives to create their own houses. Home Shanti is a lighthearted film that examines the bond between parents and children and how it grows stronger in the midst of adversity.

The slice-of-life drama, directed by Aakanksha Dua, centres on the Joshi family's long-held desire of becoming first-time homeowners. The new generation of Joshis is played by Chakori Dwivedi and Poojan Chhabra, both of whom are newcomers to the industry. Akshay Asthana, Aakanksha Dua, Nidhi Bisht, Mayank Pandey, Nikhil Sachan, and Saurabh Khanna wrote the script. The series, which is produced by Posham Pa Pictures, will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on May 6th.

On May 6th, witness the Joshi family build their ideal home on Disney+ Hotstar in Hotstar Specials presents Home Shanti.

