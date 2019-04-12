Thappad: Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha to reunite for another political drama after Mulk

After receiving immense appreciation for the portrayal of a headstrong lawyer in Mulk, Taapsee Pannu will soon reunite with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha for a socio-political drama titled Thappad, reports Mumbai Mirror.

A source close to the development told Mirror, “It’s a female oriented subject that defies narratives typecasting women. It questions the society and will deliver a poignant message on world domination by women."

Taapsee will be seen portraying the role of a middle-class girl in the film.

The film is expected to be shot in Delhi with it going on floors in the month of August. According to the publication's source Taapsee was finalised by Sinha while they were shooting Mulk. The director is said to be eyeing a International Women’s Day 2020 release for Thappad.

Sinha has just wrapped up the shoot of his cop drama Article 15 with stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role.

Apart from this, Taapsee is shooting for Anurag Kashyap produced sports biopic titled Saand Ki Aankh which also stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role.

