Thappad: Pavail Gulati cast opposite Taapsee Pannu in Anubhav Sinha's social drama

The film Thappad starring Taapsee Pannu recently got a new entrant, Pavail Gulati who might play the male lead in the flick.

Welcoming the actor on board, Taapsee shared a picture on her Instagram where she can be seen striking a pose with director Anubhav Sinha and Pavail. The actor also shared the same snap on his Instagram and wrote that he was 'humbled' to be a pat of the project.

Here is Taapsee's post.

Pavail has starred in the Dharma Productions' Kalank. On TV, he played the onscreen son to Amitabh Bachchan in Yudh. In the webspace, he has been part of series like Haq Se and Made In Heaven.

Taapsee will be reuniting with the director after delivering out spectacular performance in Mulk. Her first collaboration with Anubhav featured Rishi Kapoor, Prateik Babbar, Rajat Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. The social-thriller was jointly produced by Deepak Mukut and Anubhav Sinha.

The actress was last seen alongside Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Akshay Kumar and Nithya Menen in Mission Mangal. Directed by Jagan Shakti, the space drama, retold India's first mission to Mars.

Thappad is set to hit the theatres on 6 March 2020.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Sep 15, 2019 14:26:58 IST