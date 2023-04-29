Sobhita Dhulipala is currently basking under the good reviews of her latest release, PS2 directed by Mani Ratnam. The actress recently took to her social media to pen down an emotional note as the film hits theatres.

Sobhita posted adorable clicks of hers as Vaanathi which she had shot at the last shooting day of PS1 and PS2. In the caption, she wrote, “Last shooting day of PS1 and 2. Post picture wrap.. Thank you for the love, for the memories, for the honour that it has been.”

Looking all things gorgeous, Sobhita as Vaanathi took everyone’s breath away with her mesmerizing look. The actress knows how to make an impression with her chic fashion sense, be it her movie promotional wardrobe, red-carpet appearances or her aesthetically pleasing Instagram feed.

Part one was just a set-up, and all the unconnected threads and loose ends could be answered in part two, that’s the expectation and anticipation for this opus. And they are answered and connected, most compellingly. Few filmmakers stage romance as gorgeously as Ratnam does. And this isn’t only in terms of the frames that occupy his actors, but the actors themselves too. There’s a very playful moment between Karthi and Trisha Krishnan where the princess refuses to let this flirtatious confidante untie his blindfold and tries to sweetly seduce him. What makes the scene even better is how this poor guy remains unaware who he’s flirting with.

In the pipeline ahead, Sobhita will be next seen in The Night Manager 2, Made in Heaven 2 and The Monkey Man.

