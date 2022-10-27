Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh’s film Thank God clashed at the box-office with Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu and is going strong at the ticket windows. It minted Rs. 6 crore on Day 2. It’s going strong so far.

Talking about her parents’ reaction to the film, Rakul said, “This is the earliest my parents have seen any film of mine let me tell you so they called me at 12 in the morning and my dad said this is your best film so far and I was like what really? And my dad felt that this generation would love this film and that families would love the film because it’s so true to our Indian families and culture. He took the number of my director and left him a long message saying thank you for doing this for this generation.”

Rakul also had the opportunity to see the audience’s reaction in theatres and was ecstatic with the response. She adds, “Thank God I did surprise theatre visits and the audiences have come up to us emotional. They didn’t expect us in the theatres and they walked up to us stating how everyone really liked the film and how they are emotionally connecting with the film. All I can say is Thank God right now.”

Coming to Akshay Kumar, when asked about the clash, he said, “There is no clash. Let’s not refer to it as that. They are two films, with different appeals, releasing on the same day. It’s happened in the past and it will happen in the future. Fans will choose to watch the one that appeals to them the most or better still, watch both. The main objective is for our fans to enjoy the festival at the movies with friends and family.”

