Akshay Kumar‘s Ram Setu and Ajay Devgn‘s Thank God are releasing today and fans are waiting to see which film marches ahead in terms of both content and commerce. Kumar thinks otherwise, as per his recent interview with Hindustan Times. He says, “There is no clash. Let’s not refer to it as that. They are two films, with different appeals, releasing on the same day. It’s happened in the past and it will happen in the future. Fans will choose to watch the one that appeals to them the most or better still, watch both. The main objective is for our fans to enjoy the festival at the movies with friends and family.”

Talking about the plot of the Abhishek Sharma directorial, Kumar opines, “Ram Setu is very proudly rooted in Indian history and culture. On the factual side, the team has relied on deep research to represent what is true and bring out several unknown facts. On the spiritual, sentimental side, we have not only remained emotionally respectful, but I can assure you that the values and beliefs associated with Shri Ram and Ram Setu are being uniquely upheld.”

While the advance bookings show a slight edge for Ram Setu over Thank God, a clear picture will be available after a day of its release. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, Ram Setu revolves around the story of an archaeologist who fights against time to prove the existence of the historic Ram Setu.

Kumar and Devgn have battled it out many times at the box office before, be it Angaaray and Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha in 1998, Golmaal 3 and Action Replayy in 2010, All The Best and Blue in 2009, and now Ram Setu and Thank God. Who will win this time?

