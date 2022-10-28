Family entertainer “Thank God” has raised over Rs 18 crore at the domestic box office in the first three days of its release, the makers said Friday. Starring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh, the movie released in theatres on Tuesday. “Thank God” is directed by veteran filmmaker Indra Kumar, known for “Dhamaal” and “Masti” film franchises. In a statement, production house T-Series shared the third day India box office numbers of “Thank God“. Indra Kumar directorial #ThankGod keeps its head high as the film garners Rs 4.15 cr on its Day3. The total (business) is Rs 18.25 crore,” the statement read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T-Series (@tseries.official)

The film features Malhotra as a self-centered man who after an accident, finds himself in ‘Yamlok‘ where Chitragupta, played by Devgn, offers him another chance at life if he agrees to play a game.” Thank God” is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari. Yash Shah is credited as the co-producer.

Akshay Kumar‘s Ram Setu and Ajay Devgn‘s Thank God released together. Kumar thought otherwise, as per his recent interview with Hindustan Times. He said, “There is no clash. Let’s not refer to it as that. They are two films, with different appeals, releasing on the same day. It’s happened in the past and it will happen in the future. Fans will choose to watch the one that appeals to them the most or better still, watch both. The main objective is for our fans to enjoy the festival at the movies with friends and family.”

