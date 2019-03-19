Thalapathy 63: Sun TV acquires satellite rights to Vijay, Nayanthara's upcoming sports drama

Sun TV has bought the satellite rights to Thalapathy 63. Vijay's third collaboration with director Atlee Kumar also stars Nayanthara in the female lead. In fact, the actress will reunite with Vijay 10 years after Villu.

Atlee and Vijay's Mersal proved to be a huge success at the box office, making the film the highest Tamil grosser of 2017.

As reported earlier, Vijay will essay the role of a sports coach in Atlee's upcoming sports drama. The director had previously stated that the third film would be even more entertaining than his previous two ventures with Vijay — Mersal and Theri. The film will be related to the Indian sports scene and women empowerment.

Comic actor Vivek plays a pivotal role in the film while actor Yogi Babu is also part of the project. Actress Indhuja, who showed her promise with Tamil films like Meyadhaa Maan and Mercury, had also been in talks for playing a key character.

Composer AR Rahman has also come on board for the second time post Mersal's mammoth success. Shooting for Thalapathy 63 was scheduled to begin in January this year. As reported earlier, Atlee may have zeroed in on a different look for Vijay in the film.

Updated Date: Mar 19, 2019 15:36:43 IST