Thalapathy 63: Jackie Shroff confirmed to join cast of Vijay-Atlee's upcoming sports drama

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff is confirmed to join the Tamil actor Vijay's next film, tentatively referred to as Thalapathy 63.

The film, to be directed by Atlee, is reported to be a sports drama that will see Vijay essaying the role of a sports coach.

Produced by AGS Entertainment, the Atlee film's distribution rights have been bagged by Sun TV.

This is Vijay's third collaboration with the director, and is touted to be even more entertaining than their previous two ventures — Mersal and Theri. The film also stars Nayanthara in the female lead who will reunite with Vijay 10 years after Villu. Comic actor Vivek plays a pivotal role in the film while actor Yogi Babu is also part of the project. Actress Indhuja, who showed promise with Tamil films like Meyadhaa Maan and Mercury, had also been in talks for playing a key character. Music director AR Rahman has been signed to compose this music.

Jackie Shroff's previous Tamil films include Aaranya Kandam with director Thiagaraja Kumararaja and Maayavan. The actor has also been roped in to for a crucial role in Prabhas’ action film Saaho, which is slated to be released on 15 August this year.

Updated Date: Mar 22, 2019 11:50:54 IST