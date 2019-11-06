Jayalalithaa biopics: Gautham Menon, Thalaivi director AL Vijay receive legal notice from late actress' niece

After the demise of Tamil Nadu's former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, multiple filmmakers announced projects and biopics on the late statesman.

AL Vijay and Gautham Vasudev Menon had recently announced they would work on a film and a web series respectively. However, now, Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa Jayakumar has moved court against the filmmakers claiming that the family's consent should be taken before basing any project on the politician's life, reports The News Minute.

The Madras High Court, on hearing the plea, has sent out a notice to Gautham Vasudev Menon, who will helm a web series on Jayalalithaa, featuring Ramya Krishnan. AL Vijay has also received a notice. He is set to direct a film titled Thalaivi, which will have Kangana Ranaut at the forefront. The film is to be made in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Another filmmaker, Vishnuvardhan, also got the notice. He is scheduled to film a biopic on Jayalalithaa.

Kangana's Thalaivi announcement, however, came with the news that the makers had received an NOC (No Objection Certificate), from Deepak, who is Jayalalithaa's nephew. Deepak is also Deepa Jayakumar's elder brother.

Priyadarshini is also scheduled to head a film on Jayalalithaa, which has Nithya Menen playing the lead role. But whether Priyadarshini has got any notice or not is still unclear.

“I’m not following any shortcuts to play Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi. Currently, I’m learning Tamil, and we are also working hard to get the look right. In the first part, we are trying to capture the life of Jayalalithaa between 16 to 40," said Kangana. She adds the first part will mostly be about the early life of Jayalalithaa, how she rose to stardom in the Tamil film industry, her relationships with MG Ramachandran and Karunanidhi, and how she became the chief minister of Tamil Nadu for the first time. “Based on the reception of the first part, we will work on the second part, which would mostly talk about her political career," said the Queen actress earlier.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov

Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount

Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only

Coupon code: DIWALI.

Updated Date: Nov 06, 2019 12:54:51 IST