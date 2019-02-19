You are here:

'Tera time aayega': Inspired by Gully Boy, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal shares unique warning for ticketless travelers

FP Staff

Feb 19, 2019 17:49:23 IST

Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy is creating waves at the box office and incidentally has also influenced Indian Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to put out a warning for ticketless travelers. In a video inspired by film’s superhit rap song ‘Apna Time Aayega’, Western Railways warns people about travelling without a ticket.

The video ends with the message, "Avoid ticketless travel. Use UTS app and ATVM machines to purchase tickets."

The video is a montage of people traveling in trains, waiting in line for tickets and also getting caught by the TC. It's a revamped version of the original song and the video by the Western Railways is titled, 'Tera Time Aayega' (your turn will come). The rap song is attributed to "Shana TC (Cunning ticket collector)". The lyrics read something like this: "Bina ticket aaya hai, tu pakda zaroor jaayega" (you've come without a ticket, so you will get caught for sure).

The rap inspired by Gully Boy is going viral. A still from the film. Youtube screengrab

Twitter is impressed by the initiative and is applauding the effort to create social awareness.

