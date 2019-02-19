'Tera time aayega': Inspired by Gully Boy, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal shares unique warning for ticketless travelers

Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy is creating waves at the box office and incidentally has also influenced Indian Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to put out a warning for ticketless travelers. In a video inspired by film’s superhit rap song ‘Apna Time Aayega’, Western Railways warns people about travelling without a ticket.

The video ends with the message, "Avoid ticketless travel. Use UTS app and ATVM machines to purchase tickets."

Tera Time Aayega pic.twitter.com/3JI8SoPx3u — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 18, 2019

The video is a montage of people traveling in trains, waiting in line for tickets and also getting caught by the TC. It's a revamped version of the original song and the video by the Western Railways is titled, 'Tera Time Aayega' (your turn will come). The rap song is attributed to "Shana TC (Cunning ticket collector)". The lyrics read something like this: "Bina ticket aaya hai, tu pakda zaroor jaayega" (you've come without a ticket, so you will get caught for sure).

Twitter is impressed by the initiative and is applauding the effort to create social awareness.

Hope this becomes "Tu bina ticket aaya hai toh fine bharke jaayega" Kyunki pakda jaane ke baad kya hota hai hum sabko pata hai. — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) February 19, 2019

Bina ticket train me safar karnewalon savdhan!👏🏼👏🏼😀 — AVANTIKA CHANDRA (@Avantika_23) February 18, 2019

Ha ha ha 😂😂😂 Very cool initiative sir. — shwetank mishra (@shwetankm4u) February 18, 2019

Fantastic idea to deal with without ticket passengers ...hope this rap will help to drip some honesty in passengers.... — Gaurav Dose (@Saffronised_GD) February 18, 2019

Updated Date: Feb 19, 2019 17:49:23 IST