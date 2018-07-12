Tera Fitoor: New song from Utkarsh Sharma's Genius unites energies of Arijit Singh, Himesh Reshammiya

After giving fans a glimpse of 'Tera Fitoor' on Wednesday, the makers of upcoming romantic drama Genius have finally released the song. Arijit Singh's soulful voice, combined with Himesh Reshammiya's composition, makes for a soothing romantic ballad. Lyrics of the song have been penned by Kumaar, who has also written songs like 'Baby Doll', 'Chittiyan Kalaiyan' and 'Main Hoon Hero Tera'.

The video of the song sees Utkarsh Sharma singing about being love-struck with Ishita Chauhan, trying to woo her and also drifting into a daydream about her. Helmed by Gadar: Ek Prem Katha director Anil Sharma, Genius will mark the debut of both these actors.

The film's teaser was released online on 20 June, which showed Utkarsh as a classic Bollywood hero who woos the girl and also fights the bad guys.

Genius also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the antagonist, although not much has been revealed about his character. Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikhandar's Ayesha Jhulka will be playing Chauhan's mother. Mithun Chakraborty will also be seen in the film. Genius has been backed by Anil Sharma Productions and Soham Rockstar Entertainment.

The film is slated to release on 24 August and will enjoy a solo release at the box office.

Watch the song here.

