Genius song Tera Fitoor teaser: Arijit Singh sings romantic ballad composed by Himesh Reshammiya

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha director Anil Sharma's son Utkarsh will be debuting in upcoming romantic drama Genius alongside Ishita Chauhan. Utkarash was last seen in the 2001 Sunny Deol-Amisha Patel drama as a child artiste.

The film's teaser was released online on 20 June, which showed Utkarsh as a classic Bollywood hero who woos the girl and also fights the bad guys. On Wednesday, the director unveiled the teaser of a song titled 'Tera Fitoor'.

Here is a teaser of #terafitoor enjoy https://t.co/KTHB3Qt4mv — Anil Sharma (@Anilsharma_dir) July 11, 2018

In another tweet, Sharma added that the song will release on Thursday. The song has been sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Himesh Reshammiya. Kumaar has penned the lyrics. The mellow, romantic ballad has a catchy tune. The video accompanying it shows snippets of Utkarsh dancing around a college campus and also occasionally stealing glances at his lady love.

Genius also stars Mithun Chakraborty and Ayesha Jhulka. Nawazuddin Siddiqui stars as the villain, although details about his role are still under wraps. Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar-fame Jhulka will play the mother of Ishita. The film has been backed by Anil Sharma Productions and Soham Rockstar Entertainment. Genius is slated to release on 24 August.

Updated Date: Jul 11, 2018 14:25 PM