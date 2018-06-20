Genius teaser: Utkarsh Sharma introduced as archetypal Hindi cinema hero in father Anil's film

The teaser of Anil Sharma's upcoming romantic action drama Genius starts from rushes of the director's cross-border romance Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. It reveals Anil's son Utkarsh Sharma was, in fact, introduced in the 2001 blockbuster as Sunny Deol's son Jeetay. Now, after 17 years, Anil is reintroducing Utkarsh as the male lead in Genius.

The teaser then moves to a breezy romantic tune that adorns the backdrop of Utkarsh's love story with Ishita Chauhan, who will also make her debut with Genius. The teaser then swiftly moves to a more fast-paced portion where he is getting beaten up by goons, only to fight them back. The romantic background music is replaced by the antagonist Nawazuddin Siddiqui's unmistakably identifiable voice that claims what a tough fight Utkarsh is.

Anil Sharma's last directorial was the 2013 Sunny Deol-starrer Singh Saab The Great.

Genius also stars Mithun Chakraborty and Ayesha Jhulka. While Nawazuddin’s villainous role is still under wraps, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar-fame Ayesha Jhulka will play the mother of Ishita. The film's music is composed by Himesh Reshammiya. It has been backed by Anil Sharma Productions and Soham Rockstar Entertainment. Genius is slated to release on 24 August.

