Telugu actor Jagapati Babu to make Bollywood debut in Ajay Devgn's Taanaji – The Unsung Warrior

FP Staff

Sep,04 2018 16:19:08 IST

Popular Telugu cinema actor Jagapati Babu will make his Bollywood debut in Ajay Devgn's upcoming period drama Taanaji – The Unsung Warrior, according to a Mumbai Mirror report. The actor was spotted in his on-screen avatar at the sets of the film directed by Om Raut. However, no further details regarding his role are known.

Jagapati Babu on the sets of Taanaji - The Unsung Warrior. Twitter @namanpandit6

Mirror also writes that in a 2016 interview the actor had spoken about feeling connected to Devgn in terms of the characters the latter plays in his films.

It was earlier reported that Jagapati would likely debut in Salman Khan's Dabangg 3. The actor had even confirmed signing a Hindi film but did not divulge any more information.

Jagapati has starred in successful Tollywood films like Peddarikam, GaayamSubha Lagnam, Maavichiguru, Subhakankshalu, Pelli Pandiri, Manoharam and Kabbadi Kabbadi as well as Legend, Lingaa and Naanaku Prematho. He was also seen in Amazon's maiden Telugu series Gangstarswhich also features Navdeep, Shivaji, Shweta Basu Prasad and Posani Krishna Murali.

Taanaji is based on Tanaji Malusare, a military leader in the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with Devgn essaying the role of the titular character. The film, scheduled to release in 2019, will also see Kajol and Devgn reunite on-screen after almost a decade.

