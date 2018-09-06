Teen Spirit teaser: Elle Fanning plays an aspiring teen popstar in Max Minghella's directorial debut

Max Minghella, who plays Nick Blaine in The Handmaid's Tale, and was also seen as Divya Narendra in The Social Network, will make his feature directorial debut with the musical drama, Teen Spirit.

Elle Fanning plays Violet, a teenage singer with aspirations of super-stardom. The teaser shows glimpses of Violet leaving her monotonous small-town life in Isle of Wright and her waitressing job to become a participant in an American Idol-style talent contest.

Deadline writes that the film will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) this week. Minghella has also written Teen Spirit and Fred Berger (of La La Land) has produced it.

According to the TIFF website, the film's cast includes Agnieszka Grochowska as Violet's mother and Zlatko Buric as Vlad, a once famous opera singer, who eventually becomes her manager and trainer.

The film includes an original song called 'Wildflowers' performed by Fanning and produced by Jack Antonoff. Performances and music by Robyn, Ellie Goulding, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Tegan & Sara, Annie Lennox, Orbital, Alice Deejay, The Undertones, Major Lazer, Grimes, Whigfield, and Sigrid will also feature in Teen Spirit.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Sep 06, 2018 16:08 PM