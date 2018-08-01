Katy Perry surprises young brain tumour survivor in Australia after viral Twitter campaign

American Idol judge Katy Perry visited a young fan who couldn't attend her concert Adelaide, Australia due to an emergency brain surgery.

As reported by ABC, eight-year-old Grace Moores was diagnosed with a brain tumor in April. She was planning to see Perry live on 30 July, however, she couldn't go because of her recovery. Tiana took to Twitter to explain her younger sister's story, garnering upwards of 20,000 retweets and a response from Perry's management.

RETWEET PLEASE! my baby sister is meant to attend @katyperry concert in Adelaide this year but was diagnosed with a 6cm Brain tumour and has been battling all year, grace has love been Katy’s biggest fan since she was 3, please help us try and get in contact with @katyperry xx pic.twitter.com/5C9Xuccmu4 — Tiana is trash (@tianamoores_) July 25, 2018

The 'Fireworks' singer paid a visit at her residence on 31 July and sang three of her songs including 'Chained to the Rhythm' and 'Roar.' Grace's mother said that her daughter was looking forward to the event for more than a year and mentioned the little girl's enthusiasm to see her favorite popstar even after the surgery.

GUYS WE DID IT! @katyperry just visited grace! She’s truely amazing and such a sweet person this was truely amazing! pic.twitter.com/elxDW7ioyg — Tiana is trash (@tianamoores_) July 31, 2018

Tiana described Katy Perry as a very lovely human and she helped Grace be happy.

