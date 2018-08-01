You are here:

Katy Perry surprises young brain tumour survivor in Australia after viral Twitter campaign

FP Staff

Aug,01 2018 14:46:10 IST

American Idol judge Katy Perry visited a young fan who couldn't attend her concert Adelaide, Australia due to an emergency brain surgery.

Katy Perry in 'Chained to the Rhythm'. Image from Twitter.

Katy Perry in 'Chained to the Rhythm'. Image from Twitter.

As reported by ABCeight-year-old Grace Moores was diagnosed with a brain tumor in April. She was planning to see Perry live on 30 July, however, she couldn't go because of her recovery. Tiana took to Twitter to explain her younger sister's story, garnering upwards of 20,000 retweets and a response from Perry's management.

The 'Fireworks' singer paid a visit at her residence on 31 July and sang three of her songs including 'Chained to the Rhythm' and 'Roar.' Grace's mother said that her daughter was looking forward to the event for more than a year and mentioned the little girl's enthusiasm to see her favorite popstar even after the surgery. 

Tiana described Katy Perry as a very lovely human and she helped Grace be happy.

Updated Date: Aug 01, 2018 14:46 PM

tags: #American Idol #Buzz Patrol #BuzzPatrol #Katy Perry #Tune In #TuneIn

also see

'Chull' singer Fazilpuria and Jyotica Tangri release new single Gori Ghani produced by Rossh

'Chull' singer Fazilpuria and Jyotica Tangri release new single Gori Ghani produced by Rossh

Watch: Indian-origin boy surprises judges on The Voice UK with How Deep Is Your Love, Balam Pichkari mashup

Watch: Indian-origin boy surprises judges on The Voice UK with How Deep Is Your Love, Balam Pichkari mashup

Argentine rock star Cristian ‘Pity’ Alvarez accused of shooting man four times under influence of drugs

Argentine rock star Cristian ‘Pity’ Alvarez accused of shooting man four times under influence of drugs