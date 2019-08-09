Taylor Swift opens up on support to LGBTQ+ community, Donald Trump, and reunion with Katy Perry

Taylor Swift's recent interview with Vogue for their September cover sees the singer give her insights on a varied range of topics, from her inspirations behind her backing the LGBTQ community to her getting back together with Katy Perry.

Here are some interesting excerpts

On extending her support to the LGBTQ community

The singer has donated $113,000 to the Tennessee Equality Project in the recent past, and has also appeared at New York’s legendary Stonewall earlier this year. Swift tells Vogue that she had felt "devastated" that she had not made her position clear on where stands about homosexuality. A friend's intervention provoked the thought, confesses the actress, and she now plans on bolstering her efforts towards the community even more.

“Rights are being stripped from basically everyone who isn’t a straight white cisgender male. I didn’t realize until recently that I could advocate for a community that I’m not a part of. It’s hard to know how to do that without being so fearful of making a mistake that you just freeze. Because my mistakes are very loud. When I make a mistake, it echoes through the canyons of the world. It’s clickbait, and it’s a part of my life story, and it’s a part of my career arc," Variety quotes the actress as saying.

On the US President Donald Trump

The musician openly says that she was sure to never back Donald Trump, primarily since as per the artiste, he was "weaponising the idea of the celebrity endorsement". Having said that, Taylor questions whether her support of Hillary Clinton would do any good either, whether it would be an actual endorsement or a liability. The main reasons she cites for this hesitation is that people were hurling the exact same insults at the two women — that of being calculative, manipulative, and the like.

On her reunion with Katy Perry

Swift chips in on getting back together with Katy Perry after the latter sent the singer an actual olive branch last year. The gesture moved Taylor, and she called Perry for a heart-to-heart chat, and a request to feature in her upcoming 'You Need to Calm Down' video. Swift compares the trying and exhaustive media coverage in their lives to a situation where gasoline is poured all over the floor next to the people they choose to target. One wrong move, says Taylor, and everything lights up. Swift attributes the culture of pitting one artiste against the other incessantly to the rift between her and Perry.

