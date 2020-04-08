Tara Sutaria, Sidharth Malhotra team up for Masakali 2.0, Tanishk Bagchi's recreation of Sonam Kapoor song from Delhi-6

T-Series recently released the music video for 'Masakali 2.0', a rehashed version of the song from the 2009 film Delhi-6, starring Sonam Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and Wahida Rehman in pivotal roles.

Composed by Oscar winner AR Rahman, the lyrics of 'Masakali' were originally penned by Prasoon Joshi and sung by Mohit Chauhan.

The video follows Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria stuck in an opulent hotel room, dancing around to the the club friendly rendition. The chemistry between the actors, last seen together in the action-drama Marjaavaan, is palpable.

Tanishk Bagchi, who has a cemented a reputation of rehashing old numbers, has composed the tune featuring Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon's vocals. Only recently Bagchi released the Holi track 'Mere Angne Mein', contemporary rendition of Amitabh Bachchan's classic 'Mere Angne Mein Tumhara Kya Kaam Hai' from Laawaris.

"'Masakali' is such a loved song from Delhi-6 and it’s so catchy despite being a mid tempo tune. I loved the original version and I think Bhushanji (Kumar) and Tanishk have re-imagined 'Masakali 2.0' beautifully. Tulsi and Sachet have given it a fun and sexy spin which I love! It’s amazing to have had yet another great song to work on," Sutaria said in a statement.

In a previous interview with Mumbai Mirror about the song, Malhotra had said that the music video's concept of two people stuck in a room was relevant when everyone is under lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus. He said that they had intentionally showcased two people indoors in the video, who still managed to have some fun.

