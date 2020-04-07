You are here:

Tara Sutaria, Sidharth Malhotra to reunite for 2.0 version of Sonam Kapoor's Masakali from Delhi-6; watch teaser

The teaser of the music video Masakali 2.0 featuring Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra is out and the chemistry between the two actors is palpable.

Sidharth and Tara, who last worked together in Marjaavaan, are seen dancing in a room leaving temperatures soaring.

'Masakali 2.0' is a recreation of the popular song 'Masakali' from the 2009 release Delhi 6 that starred Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor.

The 15-second teaser starts with Tara and Sidharth stuck inside a house and dancing to the song. Masakali 2.0 song will be released on 8 April.

The vocals are by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon and the music is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi.

The original track was composed by Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman and sung by Mohit Chauhan. The lyrics were written by Prasoon Joshi.

“Back with my Raghu and this time being his Masakali! Teaser out now #Masakali 2,” Tara Sutaria wrote, sharing the teaser of the song on her Instagram account.

Sidharth said Masakali 2.0 is relevant today, when everyone is under lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus.

“We have unintentionally made a song revolving around two people cooped up indoors and still doing a lot of masti,” Mumbai Mirror quoted the actor as saying.

Tara said she had shot the song rehearsing only once. “It’s such a catchy song despite being a mid-tempo tune. Bhushanji and Tanishk have reimagined the 2.0 version beautifully while Tulsi and Sachet have given it a fun, sexy spin, which I love,” she added.

