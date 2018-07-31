You are here:

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake, starring Shahid Kapoor in Vijay Devarakonda's role, to release on 21 June 2019

FP Staff

Jul,31 2018 17:36:47 IST

Mumbai: Bollywood remake of South superhit Arjun Reddy, featuring Shahid Kapoor in the lead, is set to release on 21 June  next year.

Shahid Kapoor. Image from Twitter/@shahidkapoorFC

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also helmed the original critically-acclaimed Telugu-language blockbuster, will go on floors next month.

The announcement was made on the official Twitter handle of T-Series, which is producing the film:

The original film revolved around a medical student who falls in love with his junior and how their relationship evolves.
The film featured Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in lead roles. The movie faced criticism from several quarters for being regressive but was lauded for its honest portrayal of the title character.

Apart from the Hindi one, Arjun Reddy is also going to be officially remade in Tamil titled Varma, which will feature newcomer Megha opposite Dhruv Vikram.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jul 31, 2018 17:36 PM

