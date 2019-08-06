You are here:

Tara Sutaria, Ahan Shetty's Hindi remake of Telugu film, RX100, goes on floors

FP Staff

Aug 06, 2019 15:11:43 IST

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty on 6 August (Tuesday) started shooting for his debut film, the Hindi remake of Telugu hit RX100. The film, which also features Tara Sutaria, went on floors, director Milan Luthria confirmed. The original film featured Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput in the lead.

Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty. Images from Twitter

"Ahan's character runs a movie theatre there. The scene with which the schedule is starting has a lot of drama," Luthria said in a statement.

The director said they adapted the story to suit the Hindi audience.

"I loved the original film and we have adapted it to suit Hindi audience's sensibilities. It's dramatic and an unexpected story," he added. He had previously said Luthria said it was extremely critical to get the right casting for the film.

The project is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala through his Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Written by Rajat Arora, the film will be presented by Fox Star Studios.

Tara made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2, which also starred Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. Soon after, she joined the cast of Marjaavaan, alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

 

