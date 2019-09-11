Tanushree Dutta slams Aamir Khan for re-joining Mogul: Why do only creepy men of Bollywood get compassion?

Tanushree Dutta had spoken against Aamir Khan, who has boarded the cast of upcoming Gulshan Kumar biopic, Mogul.

Subhash Kapoor, who was involved in a sexual assault case last year, is the director of the film. Aamir had said, about his decision, that slhe getting was getting sleepless nights over being unfair to Subhash Kapoor and that's why he decided to rejoin the project, after shelving it earlier.

"How come nobody in Bollywood has sleepless nights when a woman becomes a victim of abuse and is not able to work due to the trauma and ostracisation. If he has agreed to hire this guy [Kapoor], why not hire the woman who suffered the consequences of his actions? Why do only the creepy men of Bollywood get compassion? Let the girls also see some of that saintly do-goodery," Tanushree said, according to Mid-Day.

Tanushree also said that in agreeing to work with Subhash, Aamir has defeated the #MeToo movement's purpose.

In October 2018, Aamir had announced that he was exiting Mogul, owing to the accusations against Subhash. He along with wife Kiran Rao had released a statement addressing the "sexual misconduct" and "predatory behaviour" prevalent in Bollywood. He had said that the Aamir Khan Productions "strongly condemns any act of sexual harassment".

He also mentioned, that in the wake of sexual assault allegations being made in Bollywood, it had come to his notice that a film he was a part of involved a person who had been "accused of sexual misconduct". The legal procedure of this case, pertaining to the particular individual was also "in motion".

Aamir further said that it was time for the film industry to "make a concrete step towards change".

The Dangal actor had told Hindustan Times that he decided to act in Mogul because the director had lost a lot of projects due to Aamir Khan Productions' stand and he believed Subhash was innocent until proven guilty. Aamir argued that the case against Subhash was currently in court but in the mean time, was the director supposed to "just sit at home and not earn?"

Tanushree said that Aamir's support was "selective" as no one reached out to her or comforted her when she alleged that Nana Patekar had harassed her on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss in 2008.

Updated Date: Sep 11, 2019 16:21:57 IST