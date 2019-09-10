You are here:

Mogul: Aamir Khan reverses decision to work with Subhash Kapoor, returns to Gulshan Kumar biopic

Asian News International

Sep 10, 2019 08:32:39 IST

Here's good news for movie buffs! Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist, Aamir Khan, will soon be seen hitting the silver screen with a new project.

He is back on board to essay the lead role in the Gulshan Kumar biopic Mogul, which he stepped out of last year, announced film critic Taran Adarsh in a tweet.

Aamir Khan. Image from Twitter/@samidsiddiqi91

"IT'S OFFICIAL... Aamir Khan reverses his decision... Decides to work with director Subhash Kapoor in #Mogul... The Gulshan Kumar biopic will star Aamir in central role," he wrote.

The Dangal actor's decision to quit the flick came after director Subhash Kapoor was found involved in a sexual harassment case last year.

In October 2018, Aamir took to Twitter to issue a joint statement along with his wife Kiran Rao stating that "at Aamir Khan Productions we have always had a zero-tolerance policy towards sexual misconduct and predatory behaviour of any kind".

"It was brought to our attention that someone we were about to begin work with has been accused of sexual misconduct. So, without casting any aspersions on anyone involved in this case, we have decided to step away from this film," read the statement.

However, the actor has now decided to work with the Jolly LLB fame director. The film's release date and the complete cast are yet to be announced.

Updated Date: Sep 10, 2019 08:32:39 IST

tags: Aamir Khan , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Gulshan Kumar , Jolly LLB , Mogul , Subhash Kapoor

