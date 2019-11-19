Tanushree Dutta questions Neha Kakkar's silence over Indian Idol-Anu Malik #Metoo row

Tanushree Dutta, who was a trailblazer in propelling the #MeToo movement in India, has shared her thoughts on Anu Malik being reinstated as the judge of the reality show Indian Idol. The composer has been accused of sexual misconduct by many singers of the industry like Sona Mohapatra, Shweta Pandit, and most recently Neha Bhasin.

In an interview to Mid-day, "What shocks me most is how Sony, which is supposed to be a family-friendly channel, has allowed such a person to remain as a judge when several talented and high-profile women have come forward with their stories of harassment against him. Are TRPs more important than human values? Shouldn't people who misbehave be held accountable for their deeds?" says Dutta.

The actress not only questioned Malik's presence on the show but also his co-judge, singer Neha Kakkar’s silence over it. Mentioning how Kakkar was herself forcibly kissed by a fan on the show, she adds , “She might have got a taste of what it feels like to be harassed when a contestant forcibly kissed her on the show. But again, like her decision to work with Anu Malik, Neha decided not to press charges on the disgusting guy! It was cringeworthy to watch a female celebrity being mauled like that on TV.”

Mohapatra on Monday, said she felt “elated” after reading the actor’s critique of the channel’s “double standards”. So many speaking up and showing solidarity in public has strengthened the movement. MeToo will not die that easily, the second wave is here and its TimesUp now,” the singer wrote in a post on Instagram.

Malik had recently opened up about the sexual harassment allegations being surfaced against him. The singer took to social media and posted a detailed note, reiterating the fact that he is innocent. He says that the accusations have 'tarnished his career' and left his family considerably disturbed.

Updated Date: Nov 19, 2019 10:47:45 IST