Anu Malik addresses sexual harassment allegations: I feel helpless, like I am being cornered and suffocated

Music composer Anu Malik has recently opened up about the sexual harassment allegations being surfaced against him. The singer has taken to social media and posted a detailed note, reiterating the fact that he is innocent. He says that the accusations have 'tarnished his career' and left his family considerably disturbed. Malik said that if such complaints continue, he will be forced to take legal action.

"Ever since the false and unverified allegations were levelled against me, it has not only ruined my reputation, but affected me and my family’s mental health, left us traumatised, and tarnished my career. I feel helpless, like I am being cornered and suffocated. It’s disgraceful that at this age, at this stage in my life I have to watch the most slanderous words and horrifying incidents being associated with my name," says Malik.

After various accounts of harassment claims levelled against him last year, Malik was removed as the judge of singing reality show Indian Idol. But he was then reinstated as the judge a few months ago.

Singer and composer Sona Mohapatra has also taken up this issue on social media, demanding that Malik be removed. Other singers such as Shweta Pandit and Neha Bhasin have backed Sona's claims, stating that Malik made them uncomfortable as well. Mohapatra has been urging fellow judge and composer Vishal Dadlani to support their cause and speak up against Malik.

