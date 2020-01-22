Tanhaji vs Chhapaak box office collection: Ajay Devgn film inches closer to Rs 200 cr mark; Deepika Padukone-starrer earns Rs 32.48 cr

Ajay Devgn's historical drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior refuses to slow down at the box office. The film which opened Rs 15.10 crore on its opening day, managed to enter the Rs 100 crore club on the sixth day of its release. In its second week, Tanhaji has earned Rs 22.12 crore on Sunday, with a boost of Rs 8.17 crore on Monday, and Rs 7.72 crore on Tuesday, bringing its total collection to Rs 183.34 crore. Trade experts note that the epic drama will be Devgn's second film to cross Rs 200 crore milestone after Golmaal Again.

Bollywood Hungama notes Tanhaji has surpassed the lifetime collection of Devgn's previous films — De De Pyaar De (2019) and Raid (2018). For Saif Ali Khan, who plays antagonist Uday Bhan Singh, Tanhaji earnings are higher than his last commercial hit Race 2 (2013).

Check out the box office figures of Tanhaji here

#Tanhaji continues to stand tall, run triumphantly on weekdays... Next target: ₹ 200 cr... Will be #AjayDevgn’s second film to hit ₹ 200 cr, after #GolmaalAgain... [Week 2] Fri 10.06 cr, Sat 16.36 cr, Sun 22.12 cr, Mon 8.17 cr, Tue 7.72 cr. Total: ₹ 183.34 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 22, 2020

#Tanhaji is unshakable... Packs a solid number on [second] Mon... Crosses ₹ 175 cr... Sure to challenge *lifetime biz* of #GolmaalAgain... Rewriting record books in #Maharashtra... [Week 2] Fri 10.06 cr, Sat 16.36 cr, Sun 22.12 cr, Mon 8.17 cr. Total: ₹ 175.62 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 21, 2020

Featuring Ajay Devgn as Maratha warrior Subedar Tanaji Malusare, the Om Raut directorial charts the heroic character's journey through the Battle of Sinhagad in 1670 AD.

The Uttar Pradesh government recently declared the film tax-free in the state. The announcement was made by the official Twitter account of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office. The Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to make Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior tax-free in the state.

While Tanhaji continues to soar, its subsequent release Chhapaak has taken a beating at the office. Meghna Gulzar's film based on the story of an acid-attack victim Laxmi Agarwal was widely appreciated by the viewers, but failed to create a dent at the box office.

Check out the recent box office figures of Chhapaak

#Chhapaak is rejected... Despite no *major release* this week, Weekend 2 shows no spark or enthusiasm... [Week 2] Fri 95 lakhs, Sat 1.40 cr, Sun 1.75 cr. Total: ₹ 32.48 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 20, 2020

According to Livemint, the film’s theatrical business remains underwhelming with the Deepika Padukone-starrer crashing further over its second weekend, having made Rs 29.25 crore at last count. Despite no major release around last week, the film's total collection on Monday stood at Rs 32.48 crore.

Updated Date: Jan 22, 2020 15:58:40 IST