Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior song Ghamand Kar sees Ajay Devgn prep for a long battle ahead

A new song from Ajay Devgn's period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has been released. Titled as 'Ghamand Kar', the song is sung by Sachet Tandon & Parampara Thakur, and is penned by Anil Verma.

'Ghamand Kar' seems like an ode of the valour and bravery of the Maratha warrior. With some hard-hitting lyrics attached to a hunting background score, the song sees soldiers motivating themselves to place their best foot forward in the war.

Check out the song here

Featuring Devgn as the valiant Maratha warrior Subedar Tanhaji Malusare, the film charts the heroic character's journey through the Battle of Sinhagad in 1670 AD. Saif Ali Khan will play the role of antagonist Uday Bhan Singh in the film.

The film also stars Sharad Kelkar, Jagapathi Babu, Devdutta Nage, Pankaj Tripathi, Neha Sharma, Ajinkya Deo, Kailash Waghmare, Hardik Sangani, Luke Kenny, and Vipul G in supporting roles. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior will see Kajol reunite with Devgn onscreen after over a decade. She will be seen as the Maratha warrior's wife Savitribai. The last time the couple was seen together onscreen was in 2008 for Ajay's home production, U Me Aur Hum.

The makers had previously shared 'Shankara Re Shankara', which brought Devgn's Tanaji Malusare and Khan's Uday Bhan face to face. Another song 'Maay Bhavani' picturised on Devgn and Kajol has also been released. The song shows their characters' community members, and chronicles their celebration of Holi.

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is scheduled to hit theatres on 10 January, 2020, and will face a clash with Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak. Rajnikanth's much-awaited cop drama Darbar is also slated to released on the same date.

Updated Date: Dec 24, 2019 12:56:58 IST