Watch: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior song 'Shankara Re Shankara' brings Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan together

The first song from Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has been unveiled on Tuesday. It sees Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji prepare for war as he chants an ode for Lord Shiva in his war camp. The song, titled 'Shankara Re Shankara', brings mortal enemies Uday Bhan and Tanaji Malusare face to face with each other.

The song has been sung by Mehul Vyas, while the lyrics have been penned by Anil Verma. Ganesh Acharya has choreographed the number.

Ajay had earlier shared a clip from the song on Instagram

This film will mark Ajay and Saif's fourth collaboration, after LOC Kargil (2003), Milan Luthria's Kachche Dhaage (1999), and Vishal Bharadwaj's Omkara (2006).

Speaking about sharing the screen with Ajay, Saif said in an interview he thinks Ajay is a very "generous actor." "There has never been any stress on how my character will shape up. I have had the best roles in my career working with him. I think it’s really a great and special thing for me. He is a confident filmmaker and actor. I am happy and I think of him as a friend in the industry,” he told Hindustan Times.

The film will see Kajol reunite with Ajay onscreen almost after a decade, where she will essay the role of Tanhaji's wife. The last time the couple was seen together on the silver screen was in 2008 for Ajay's home production, U Me Aur Hum.

The film also stars Sharad Kelkar, Jagapathi Babu, Devdutta Nage, Pankaj Tripathi, Neha Sharma, Ajinkya Deo, Kailash Waghmare, Hardik Sangani, Luke Kenny, and Vipul G in supporting roles.

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is scheduled to hit theatres on 10 January, 2020.

Updated Date: Dec 03, 2019 12:13:10 IST