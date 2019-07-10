You are here:

Tamil Producers Council withdraws circular banning film critics from cinema-related events following backlash

FP Staff

Jul 10, 2019 12:13:53 IST

The Tamil Film Producers Council and the South Indian Pro-Union had on 8 July (Monday) had issued a circular stating that film critics who degrade a film, its actors or makers (director, producer and the like) will be sent a legal notice. They will also be banned from any press meets and other cinema-related events. However, following backlash, the circular has been withdrawn, reports News18.

Representational image

The South Indian Pro-Union met with journalists on 9 July (Tuesday) and passed two resolutions. It also admitted that the choice of words in the circular were wrong and that was not the intention of the meeting.

According to the circular, it was decided that there will be a reduction of expenditure on events publicising a film or even celebrating its success. No presents or remuneration of any kind will be distributed during success meets, audio or trailer launches and mahurat poojas. News18 further writes that this issue was resolved during the discussion between Union members and journalists on Tuesday.

The circular also spoke about the equal treatment of films, regardless of their budget. Journalists agreed to not discriminate between films of varying budgets. They also assured the Union that the same media coverage will be given to both big and small budget films.

The circular jointly released by Tamil Film Producers Council and South Indian Pro-Union on Monday:

This mandate came following the backlash against films like Kabir Singh, which have the audience divided. While a large section terms the film as an unabashed show of toxic masculinity and female misogyny, many (including its director Sandeep Reddy Vanga) have defended the film stating that the violence may be seen as 'intense love' or 'passion'.

 

