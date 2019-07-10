Tamil Producers Council withdraws circular banning film critics from cinema-related events following backlash

The Tamil Film Producers Council and the South Indian Pro-Union had on 8 July (Monday) had issued a circular stating that film critics who degrade a film, its actors or makers (director, producer and the like) will be sent a legal notice. They will also be banned from any press meets and other cinema-related events. However, following backlash, the circular has been withdrawn, reports News18.

The South Indian Pro-Union met with journalists on 9 July (Tuesday) and passed two resolutions. It also admitted that the choice of words in the circular were wrong and that was not the intention of the meeting.

According to the circular, it was decided that there will be a reduction of expenditure on events publicising a film or even celebrating its success. No presents or remuneration of any kind will be distributed during success meets, audio or trailer launches and mahurat poojas. News18 further writes that this issue was resolved during the discussion between Union members and journalists on Tuesday.

The circular also spoke about the equal treatment of films, regardless of their budget. Journalists agreed to not discriminate between films of varying budgets. They also assured the Union that the same media coverage will be given to both big and small budget films.

The circular jointly released by Tamil Film Producers Council and South Indian Pro-Union on Monday:

Nice move 👍

In a meeting between Producers Council and PROs in Chennai it has been decided that those who criticise movies and actors to huge extent will not be allowed to attend any cinema related events. This includes press shows, success meet, audio and trailer launch. pic.twitter.com/AqcRGbHolA — Atul Mohan (@atulmohanhere) July 8, 2019

This mandate came following the backlash against films like Kabir Singh, which have the audience divided. While a large section terms the film as an unabashed show of toxic masculinity and female misogyny, many (including its director Sandeep Reddy Vanga) have defended the film stating that the violence may be seen as 'intense love' or 'passion'.

Updated Date: Jul 10, 2019 12:13:53 IST