Tamil Producers Council to ban film reviewers, actors to a 'huge extent' from all cinema-related events

The Tamil Nadu Film Producers Council and South Indian Pro-Union held a meeting to review the mammoth expenses that many South Indian producers are reportedly incurring after critics criticise their films post attending press shows. Post the meeting, the two bodies have jointly decided that critics who degrade a film, its actors, or its makers (director, producer and the like) will be sent a legal notice. They have also been barred from attending any upcoming cinema-related events, reports Times Now.

Further, the meeting upholds three main points, one being that reviewers who critique a film negatively to a "huge extent" will also be part of the people banned from attending press shows, success meets, audio, and trailer launches.

The discussion also highlights the fact that no presents or remuneration of any kind will be distributed during success meets, audio or trailer launches and mahurat poojas. Only tea and snacks are to be served to the media persons present.

"We request all the Tamil movie producers and south Indian PROs, to follow the above conclusions. By Tamil movie producer council Advisory committee and South Indian Pro-Union," reads the document.

Check out Tamil Nadu Film Producers Council and South Indian Pro-Union's joint statement:

In a meeting between Producers Council and PROs in Chennai it has been decided that those who criticise movies and actors to huge extent will not be allowed to attend any cinema related events. This includes press shows, success meet, audio and trailer launch. pic.twitter.com/AqcRGbHolA — Atul Mohan (@atulmohanhere) July 8, 2019

This decision comes at a time when films like Kabir Singh which have the audience divided. While a large section terms the film as an unabashed show of toxic masculinity and female misogyny, many (including its director Sandeep Reddy Vanga) have defended the film stating that the violence may be seen as 'intense love' or 'passion'.

