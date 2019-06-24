Bole Chudiyan: Following Mouni Roy's exit, makers find new female lead to star opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Bole Chudiya was earlier supposed to feature Gold actress Mouni Roy opposite the Sacred Games star. After the actress' sudden exit from the film, several controversies followed. However, as per reports in DNA, Nawazuddin and the makers have finally zeroed in on another actress.

The entire cast have been reportedly conversing on the project everyday (for almost a month) and the film is scheduled to go on the floors soon. However, there is yet to be an official announcement of the female lead.

On her exit, Mouni had cited difference with makers as her prime reason to abandon the film. The makers on the other hand blamed Mouni's alleged unprofessional attitude. The report quoted a source as saying that Mouni's unexpected exit jeopardised the film's schedule since Nawazuddin's dates were already scheduled and would be difficult to push back.

As reported earlier, the producer of the film, Rajesh Bhatia claimed that Mouni was being "irresponsible".

"We have invested big amount of money and if asking someone in a civil manner to be professional and committed to the role is being rude than sorry we are in the serious business of making movies with high stakes and it's not a hobby. "The actor, director, me and Kiran (Bhatia) as content head and as producers did our best to reason out with her about lack of her professionalism and dedication but she suddenly lost cool and was ill tempered," Bhatia claimed in a statement.

