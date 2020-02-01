Takht teaser provides glimpse into Karan Johar's period drama on Mughal era; film to release on 24 December, 2021

The makers of Takht have finally released a teaser of the period drama.

The short clip begins on an intriguing note with a royal throne in view. A voiceover says the pathway to the Mughal sultanate was through the destruction of their own people. It is then that Ranveer Singh's voice comes in and says had the pathway been drawn from love, the destiny of the Mughals in India would have been completely different.

Takht, also featuring Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, and Janhvi Kapoor, is directed by Karan Johar. The film is scheduled to release on 24 December next year.

Check out the announcement

Earlier, Johar, the director-producer of the feature, also launched the logo of the film, along with the first poster. He also revealed the film has its roots in the Mughal empire, and revolves around "an epic battle for the Majestic Mughal throne". Like most Dharma Productions, the film is touted to be a dramatic story about family, love, succession, and how ambition and greed change the dynamics of relationships.

Calling Karan's films 'larger-than-life and inspirational', Bhumi had recently stated in an interview with DNA Dharma's films always depicted real emotions which tend to stay with audiences even after the movie. She added she was prepared to give her hundred percent for their upcoming collaboration. "I will give it my all for him," she said.

The screenplay has been written by Sumit Roy, while Hussain Haidry, popular poet-writer, has co-written the dialogues with him.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 01, 2020 17:36:40 IST