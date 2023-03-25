Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon's 'The Crew' begins filming today, producer Ektaa Kapoor gives shoutout
The film is set in the world of commercial aviation and promises to take viewers on a thrilling journey. It is the second collaboration of Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor post the success of 'Veere Di Wedding'.
The power-house duo producer Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor have announced the filming of their highly anticipated film, ‘The Crew‘.
The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles, and is one of the most ambitious projects of Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor.
Speaking about the film, Ektaa R Kapoor said, “As a filmmaker, I believe that the magic of cinema lies in the collaborative efforts of every member. With ‘The Crew’, I am excited to embark on a journey with my team to create a story that will not only entertain but also inspire. With an incredible cast and crew, I am confident that this film will be a testament to the power of collaboration and creativity. Here’s to an unforgettable experience! Let’s make magic together!”
“As we embark on this exciting journey of filming ‘The Crew’, I am filled with immense gratitude and enthusiasm. Collaborating with Ektaa has been a true joy, as we share a common passion for bringing unique and compelling stories to the screen. As the cameras roll and the crew comes together, I am filled with gratitude for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to bring together a dream star cast for ‘The Crew’.” says Rhea Kapoor
Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, The film will be shot in various locations across India, with most of the shooting taking place in Mumbai. ‘The Crew‘ is set to be a major release for Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Films and is expected to hit the theaters in 2023.
