After catapulting to the top league with the sweeping success of ‘MIMI’ that unanimously won her rave reviews, and later ‘Bhediya’ where she donned an entirely new avatar, Kriti Sanon is a shining example of an artist who walks the fine line between high-content and high-entertainment films.

The young star who finds herself amongst the Top 3 leading ladies in Bollywood, is now part of some of the most anticipated films, all of which are distinct, versatile and promise to showcase different sides of her prowess as a performer.

Shehzada

Flagging off 2023, Kriti Sanon reunites with her Luka Chuppi co-actor Kartik Aaryan for the action-drama Shehzada, a film that has been shot on an elaborate scale and already has much excitement surrounding it post the teaser. The chemistry between the two actors is something fans can’t seem to wait for!

Adipurush

Earlier last year, Kriti Sanon made headlines when she was announced as part of team Adipurush, one of the most expensive and anticipated Indian films of all time. Essaying the role of Goddess Sita opposite Pan India superstar Prabhas, the actress is all set to impress with grace, beauty and intensity in this mythological magnum opus.

Ganapath

While Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon debuted with Heropanti that was an immediate blockbuster, the actors are now back with Ganapath. While it comes as no surprise that Tiger will be doing what he does best and performing action scenes, audiences will now see Kriti Sanon take up some high octane action and stunts and push the envelope.

The Crew

One of the biggest internet-breakers last year was the announcement of ‘The Crew’ with the coming together of three fine female actors, Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon. The makers pulled off a casting coup with this one and Kriti is all set to hold her own in the ensemble as she is rumoured to play an air-hostess in the entertainer.

Kriti Sanon also has another intriguing project on the cards with Shahid Kapoor. The actress is all set to play a robot in this unique romantic comedy. Apart from the fresh pairing, we can’t wait to see one of the industry’s most stunning women play a robot, but considering Sanon’s talent we are confident she will pull it off!

Apart from being 5 of the most lucrative upcoming projects, all these films have much riding on it at the box office, speaking volumes for the confidence filmmakers have in Kriti Sanon and her versatility as an actor as well as her bankability at the box office.

Considering her interesting line-up that only seems to get more diverse and voluminous with every passing year, it’s safe to say that the actress will be ruling the roost in the next 5 years.

