Tabu joins Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Disha Patani in cast of Bharat; Ali Abbas Zafar confirms development

Tabu has joined the cast of Salman Khan-starrer Bharat, reported Mumbai Mirror.

While it is unclear exactly what role she will play in the film, the film's director Ali Abbas Zafar confirmed the news, saying, "I’ve been a huge fan of Tabu’s work and always wished to work with her. After several meetings with her, I’m happy it is finally happening with Bharat and am looking forward to the shoot."

Zafar, who had earlier directed Tiger Zinda Hai, is making Bharat as an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean drama An Ode To My Father. Bharat stars Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles. It had earlier been reported that Baaghi 2 actress Disha Patani had joined the cast as well. Further, Sunil Grover too has bagged a role in the film. It has been reported that his role would not be run-off-the-mill where the comedian comes in, makes a few jokes and is then lost in oblivion. He will essay the role of Khan's friend in the film.

Bharat is reportedly going to be shot in Punjab and Delhi, and then later in Abu Dhabi and Spain. The film chronicles the journey of India and Khan's character from 1947 through 2000, as reported earlier. Bharat is slated to release on Eid 2019.

Updated Date: May 22, 2018 10:34 AM