Tabu joins Salman Khan in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat: Here's a look at their previous collaborations

Tabu and Salman Khan are set to reunite on the big screen for Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat. Also starring Priyanka Chopra and Disha Patani, the film will see Salman and Tabu come together after the former's 2014 film, Jai Ho. Although the two have done a couple of films together, they have never been paired opposite each other.

Here's a look at the films that they've appeared in together:

Jai Ho

In the 2014 social drama, after retiring from the armed forces, Salman Khan starts living with his sister, played by Tabu. As Salman goes on a rampage against criminal and corrupt individuals, Tabu plays his ever so supportive sister. She is always seen rooting for Salman and using his name to threaten goons.

Biwi No. 1

In the 1999 comedy, Salman and Karishma Kapoor play the lead couple, with Sushmita Sen essaying the homewrecker. Tabu features in the film as Anil Kapoor's wife, who is Salman's best friend. The two rarely share screen space in the film as Salman constantly tries to dodge Tabu to hide his extra marital affair.

Hum Saath-Saath Hain

In Sooraj R Barjatya's family melodrama, Salman plays the subdued Prem, who eventually gets married to Sonali Bendre. Tabu plays the faithful wife to Prem's elder brother Vivek (Mohnish Behl). Both the the actors are the epitome of selfless love and sacrifice in the film and pull of their roles convincingly in a typical Barjatya setting.

Banda Yeh Bindaas Hai

Banda Yeh Bindaas Hai is an unreleased comedy starring Govinda, Salman, Lara Dutta and Tabu. The film could not see the light of the day after the director received a legal notice in 2009 from 20th century fox for allegedly reproducing My Cousin Vinny without buying the rights to the film. The makers eventually had to pay $200,000 to the studio for plagiarising their 1992 production.

Updated Date: May 22, 2018 17:54 PM