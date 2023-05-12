Television actress Jennifer Mistry, who garnered nationwide popularity for her portrayal of Roshan Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, quit the show in March as she ‘was subjected to insult & sexual harassment‘

Now, the actress has alleged that the producer of the show Asit Modi asked for sexual advances. While talking to PinkVilla, Jennifer said that in 2019 in Singapore, Asit Modi told her, ‘Tumhare honth bahut sundar lag rahe hain, pakadkar kiss kar loon. Tum akele room mein kya karti ho? Mere room mein aa jao. Tumhari room partner toh chali jaati hai, tum mere room mein aa jaya karo, whiskey peete hain. (You’ve got attractive lips, feel like kissing them. What do you do alone in your room? Anyway, your room partner leaves, come join me in my room and let’s have whiskey.)

She added, “Asit Modi told me these things in March 2019 but before this, in October 2018, Sohail spoke in a very disrespectful manner with me because I’d asked for a leave for my daughter’s passport appointment, which was a week later. I just needed 3 hours for the work, and I kept calling everyone to approve the leave. After 3 hours of not getting any response from anyone, I confirmed my daughter’s appointment with the passport office. Abuses were hurled at me over the call for taking a 3 hour leave from work.”

Reacting to sexual harassment allegations, Sohail told HT, “We have a committee of women, why did she never complain to the committee? All of us have never even entered a female artist’s makeup room. She is playing the woman card.”

Talking about TMKOC, it is one of the most-loved and longest-running shows in television history. It features Dilip Joshi in a lead role.

