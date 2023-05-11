Jennifer Mistry on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: 'I've left the show, was subjected to insult & sexual harassment'
'I had to leave the sets as I was subjected to humiliation and insult at the hands of Mr Sohil Ramani and the other executive producer Jatin Bajaj,' revealed the actress.
Jennifer Mistry, who was an integral part of the television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is longer a part of it.
Why did the actress quit?
In an interview to Times of India, the actress revealed, “Yes, I’ve left the show. It is right that I shot my last episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on March 6 this year. I had to leave the sets as I was subjected to humiliation and insult at the hands of Mr Sohil Ramani and the other executive producer Jatin Bajaj.”
Police complaint against the producers by Jennifer
In the same interview, she stated, “They adjusted for all the male actors. It is an extremely male-chauvinistic place. That’s when I retaliated and Sohail spoke to me rudely asking me to get out almost four times. Then the creative person Jatin tried to stop my car. All this is recorded in the CCTV footage. This happened on March 7, I thought they would call me. But on March 24, Sohil sent me a notice that I left the shoot and they are losing money. This was Ulta chor Kotwal ko Dante. They wanted to scare me.”
She added, “On April 4, I replied to them on Whatsapp that I was subjected to sexual harassment, I sent a draft and they reverted to me saying I was trying to extort money from them. I decided that day, I want a public apology. I took the help of a lawyer. On April 8th, I sent a notice to Asit Modi, Sohil Ramani and Jatin Bajaj and also mailed and sent a registry to all the government authorities.”
Mr Sohil Ramani’s statement on the allegations
Speaking to Hindustan Times, Ramani had another story to tell. He revealed, “We have removed her from the show three months ago and now she is desperate. She is unable to find work, so she is just doing it to blackmail us. It is cheap for publicity. She has been working with us for 15 years, shooting mein bohot saare utar chadhav hote hai. We have ignored her characteristics such as creating rifts among others, coming two hours late for shoot, creating misunderstandings. We have a lot of evidence against her.”
On the allegations of sexual harassment, the producer said, “We have a committee of women, why did she never complain to the committee? All of us have never even entered a female artist’s makeup room. She is playing the woman card.”
