The sudden demise of ace comedian Raju Srivastava this week took the entire entertainment industry by a shock after the sad news came up suddenly on Wednesday morning. While many took to social media to express grief and extend condolences to the family of the comedian, many also visited his house and paid their last respects before his funeral in Delhi. However, now a fresh reaction from another Bollywood actor has come to light and has not gone down well with the people. We are talking about Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu who recently got angry after being mobbed by the paparazzi over questions related to Raju Srivastava’s demise.

The Incident took place at a time when Taapsee was seen coming out of a theatre in the evening when a group of paparazzi surrounded her and started questioning her. However, a visibly upset Taapsee repeatedly asked them to clear her path as she was having trouble walking out. During this while, she was also questioned about her reaction to the comedian’s death, to which she did not give any proper response and instead quickly walked away. The actress while asking the reporters to step aside was heard saying “Arre bhai sahab, aap ek minute, aap ek minute. Aap hatiye, aap aise mat kariye, thoda hatiye, thoda hatiye (A minute. Please step aside, don’t do this, move a bit, step back).”

Later, as the reporters followed her, she responded in a brief manner saying, “It feels bad. What else can I say?”

Watch the video here:

#tapseepannu got annoyed by the media rush post a film screenin pic.twitter.com/xSkRxuSG4R — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) September 21, 2022

While the video has gone viral on social media, it has left many people upset over the reaction of the actress. While some called her ‘insensitive’, some also lashed out for not having proper security for the actress.

Check a few reactions:

She is flop actress with flop mentality . She deserves this only . — Copy Copy (@Movementf123) September 23, 2022

This is wrong media must know thier limits Chadh hi jaaoge kya it’s not just for tapsee but I noticed previously also. — Akansha Gill (@DonalBishtt) September 22, 2022

ये मीडिया वाले हीरो हीरोइन के पीछे ही भागते है किसी गरीब इंसान का हाल नहीं पूछेंगे लालची बंदर — Sanjeev Kushwah (@Sanjeev82962268) September 23, 2022

A user also criticised the actress for her behavior. “Is this a good way to behave with the media? Everyone is doing their job indeed”, the comment read. Another user said, “Why do you pap such people? You shouldn’t.” On the other hand, some also came out in her support over being mobbed by the reporters.

